2 killed after being hit by truck in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne persons were killed after being hit by a truck in Manjhanpur area here, police said Thursday.The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Phoolchandra Yadav (45) and Kamlesh (35) were travelling on a bike which was hit by a truck, killing them on the spot, they said.The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle impounded, police said. PTI CORR ABN NSDNSD

