2 killed after fight over bursting firecrackers during b'day celebration in UP

Ballia (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Two people have been killed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers during a birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday.At least four men were also injured in the scuffle that took place after flare from a cracker fell on the thatched roof of an adjacent house in the district's Kakraaso village on Friday night, police said."Sunil was celebrating his nephew Kartik's birthday, when the flicker from a firecracker fell on the thatched house of Dhurandar, leading to a heated exchange," Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.However, the villagers pacified Sunil and Dhurandar and resolved the matter, he said.Later, Dhurandhar's daughter-in-law Sunita intervened and called up her father. Soon her father and two brothers reached the village and attacked those inside Sunil's house.Sunil's relatives Subhash (60) and Ramashray (50) were killed in the knife attack, while four other people sustained injuries, police said.A case has been lodged against seven people, of which six have been arrested, police said.Those arrested include Sunita's father Rajmahal, and her brothers -- Vinay and Ajit.The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is on, police said.