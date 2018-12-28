2 killed as 100-yr-old bridge collapses in U'khand

Dehradun, Dec 28, (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured after a 100-year-old bridge collapsed here on Friday morning while a mini-truck and a motorcycle were crossing it, police said.The incident occurred around 5 am when the two vehicles fell down along with the british-era bridge over the Tamsa river in Birpur area, they said.The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said.A new bridge to replace the weathered 100-year-old structure has already been proposed by the authorities, sources said. PTI DPT AD AD ANBANB