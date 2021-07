Shahjahanpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell in a ditch in Sehramau area here on Monday, police said. The deceased were identified as Anwar, 42, and Shagufta, 35, they said. The bodies of the victims were later taken out with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter. PTI CORR ABN INDIND