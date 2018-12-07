2 killed as car falls into ditch

/RJaunpur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Two persons died and as many got injured when a car fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur disitrct, police said Friday. The incident occurred near Kalichabad village near Baksha town on Thursday night after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Guddu (47) and Amarnath (27). Two persons were injured and taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR ABN ADHMB