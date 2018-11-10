2 killed as car rams into motorcycle in UP

Ghazipur (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Bhuapur Tirkaripur village under the Jangipur police station here, police said Saturday.Akash Kannaujia (20) was killed on the spot, while his friend Sagar Yadav (19) succumbed to injuries subsequently in a hospital, after their motorcycle was hit by the car Friday night, the police said.The bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI CORR SAB RC