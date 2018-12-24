2 killed as mini-truck falls into ditch in UP's Badaun due to fog

Badaun (UP), Dec 24 (PTI)Two people were killed and six others injured when the mini-truck they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh' Badaun due to heavy fog Monday morning, police said.The accident happened near Beldadi village under Dataganj police station area when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to heavy fog and it overturned and fell intoa roadside ditch, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.The deceased have been identified as Suresh (28) and Chatrapal (30), the SP said, adding the injured have been admitted to Dataganj community health centre. PTI CORR SAB SOMSOM