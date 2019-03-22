2 killed as motorcycle meets accident

Hisar, Mar 22 (PTI) Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near a village about 30 km from here, police said Friday.The deceased were identified as Gulab (26), a resident of Nuhiyawali village in the Sirsa district, and Vinod (35) of Chakkaa village in the same district.Their families said they were returning to Sirsa on the motorcycle on Thursday after some work in Hisar. Their motorcycle was hit by the tractor near Chikanwas village, police said.A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the tractor driver. PTI COR SUN TIRTIR