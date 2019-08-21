2 killed as scooter hits BRTS railings in Amritsar

Amritsar, Aug 21 (PTI) A man and a woman were killed, while one other was seriously injured when their scooter hit the iron grills of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) here, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place late on Tuesday night when the person riding the scooter in a BRTS lane lost control of the vehicle and hit a side grill, they said. The impact was so massive that heads of the deceased got severed and tumbled down, the police said. They said the deceased were aged around 30. PTI JMS SUN ADCK