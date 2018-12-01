2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

Pratapgarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, were killed and six people injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned here on Saturday, police said. The accident took place near Kaima Modh which comes under the jurisdiction of Hathigava police station, they said. The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Shivaji Shukla said. The deceased persons were identified as Madhiv Patel (25) and Kishan (8). The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital.PTI CORR NAV SNESNE