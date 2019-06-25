2 killed as truck hits bike in Rajasthan

Sikar, Jun 25 (PTI) Two people were killed when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in a village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Tuesday.The victims, identified as Nawaz Chezara and Liyaqat Chezara, were returning from Ramgarh on Monday night when the accident occurred near Hodasar village on NH 52, they said.The duo were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, officials said.The dumper truck has been seized and further investigation is on, they said. PTI CORR AG IJTIJT