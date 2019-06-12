2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday at Ratta Chamb on the Mughal Road, they said.The vehicle was going from Shopian in South Kashmir to Poonch in Jammu region, the officials said.Both the bodies have been recovered, they said. PTI AB AD DIVDIV