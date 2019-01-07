2 killed, dozen injured as car collides with bus in Rajasthan

Bikaner, Jan 7 (PTI) Two people died and a dozen others sustained injuries when a car collided with a bus due to poor visibility caused by dense fog in Rajasthan's Bikaner, the police said Monday.The accident occurred on the Bikaner-Bajju state highway in Srikolayat Police Station area, the police said, adding that the car collided head-on with the private. Two occupants of the car died on the spot whereas twelve others sustained minor injuries, they said.The injured were taken to a government hospital in Bajju town, they said.PTI CORR AG AD AD RHLRHL