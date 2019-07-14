2 killed in bike-van collision in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Two persons died and another sustained injuries when a motorcycle crashed into a pick-up van here Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the accident took place early on Sunday morning when Bablu Yadav (40), his wife Manju Devi (35) and brother Brijesh (30) were returning to Jakhamai village. "At Deshraj Indara under Manikpur police station on the Lucknow-Allahabad road, the motorcycle collided with a pick-up van. The three persons sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the nearest local hospital, where Bablu and Brijesh were declared dead by the doctors, while Manju is undergoing treatment," the SP said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV INDIND