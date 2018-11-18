2 killed in bus-truck collusion in Kota

Kota, Nov 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a bus collided with a truck in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said Sunday.The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot after the collision on the KotaLalsot mega highway on Saturday, they said. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Saini (34) and Hemraj Bairwa (42), Station House Officer at Keshoraipatan police station Abhishek Pareek said. The bodies were handed over to families after post-mortem, police said.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in this connection, the SHO said. PTI CORR KJ