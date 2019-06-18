2 killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Sant Kabirnagar

Sant Kabirnagar (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district on Tuesday, police said.The accident happened this morning near Magher town on Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar said.Those killed have been identified as Bablu (28) and Sonu (25), he said.Police have seized the truck and a hunt is on for the driver who has gone missing. PTI COR SAB AD SOMSOM