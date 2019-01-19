scorecardresearch
2 killed in Pilibhit motorcycle mishap

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another received injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on Madhotanda Road here Saturday, police said. The accident took place at the Jamuniya Crossing when the motorcycles coming from opposite sides crashed into each other, police said. All the injured were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared Ram Prasad Kushwaha (50) and Prithvipal Singh Yadav (35) dead, police said, adding the third person was undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, officials added. PTI COR SAB PTI INDIND

