2 killed in road accident in Banda

Banda (UP), May 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick up van in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Attara area when the speeding pick up van rammed into the motorcycle, SHO Atarra Police Station Baljeet Singh said. While Mataprasad (50) died on the spot, his nephew Jagprasad (30) got severely injured, he said. Jagprasad later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.