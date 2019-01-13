2 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and seven others injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred in the Kuchera police station area Sunday morning when the victims were on their way towards Pushkar. Mangilal Prajapat (35) and Kaladevi (38) died on the spot, while seven others were injured, they said. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, the police said, adding the injured were being treated at the district hospital. PTI SDA SMN