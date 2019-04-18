2 killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Apr 18 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others severely injured Thursday after their car collided with a speeding truck in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.The accident occurred near Cable Nagar on the Jhalawar-Kota highway around 8 am. The victims are teachers at a private university here, police said.Azaharuddin Ansari (34) and Aashish Goutam (36) died on the spot, while Lalit Shrivastav (35) and Aadil Kurashi (34) were taken to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, Anantpura police station SHO Narendra Pareek said.He said a case of negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver, who left his tomato-laden vehicle at the spot and fled.The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, Pareek said. PTI COR AD IJT