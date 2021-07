Ballia (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured after two motorcycles collided in Khujri here, police said Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday near Baheri village. Roshan (18) and Akhilesh Yadav (35) died on the spot, they said.The injured were rushed to a local hospital and their condition was stated as stable, police said. PTI CORR ABN ANBANB