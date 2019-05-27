2 killed in truck-oil tanker collision in Nagaur

/R Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a truck and an oil tanker caught fire after a head-on collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.The truck driver escaped from his vehicle and fled the scene, but his helper and the oil tanker's driver died in the fire, the police said. One of the deceased has been identified as Kesaram, a resident of Barmer district's Gudamalani area, while the identity of another is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the bodies had been kept in a mortuary. PTI AG ADHMB