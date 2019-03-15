2 labourers die after crane malfunctions in Ajmer

Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Two labourers died in a well at Derathu village of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Friday, after the crane carrying them malfunctioned, police said. The incident took place when the labourers were trying to enter the well using the crane, a Sadar police station official said. The deceased were identified as Ganpat Mali (55) and his son Gopal Mali (18). Bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said. A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of CrPC, they added. PTI AGMAZ MAZ INDIND