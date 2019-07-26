2 labourers from UP killed, 10 injured in steel furnace blast in Ludhiana

(Eds: updating death toll) Ludhiana, Jul 26 (PTI) Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed and 10 people were injured when there was an explosion in a steel furnace near Ramgarh village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road here on Friday, police said.A critically injured victim, Ram Paswan, who was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, died during treatment, Jamalpur police station in-charge Inspector Harjinder Singh said.The other deceased was identified as Shambu, he said.Another person with severe injuries is undergoing treatment at Rajindra hospital in Patiala.The condition of the nine other injured people, admitted to a local hospital, were stated to be stable.According to the police, the blast was caused due to some technical problem in the furnace boiler. The factory building was also partially damaged.All victims were labourers, officials said. PTI CORR SUN IJT