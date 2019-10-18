2 labourers who fled with Rs 12k learnt breaking ATM from YouTube; nabbed

Noida (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Two labourers who had fled with Rs 12,000 after allegedly breaking open an ATM with a chisel and bricks, a trick they learnt from YouTube, in Greater Noida were arrested on Friday, police said.According to officials, the Axis Bank ATM had Rs 19 lakh in it but the accused could take only Rs 12,000 because they heard siren of a police van approaching the spot.The accused had struck the private bank's ATM at 5 am on Thursday after which a case was registered at the Surajpur police station and probe taken up, a senior official said."Those arrested have been identified as Manu Sharma and Abhishek Sharma, both labourers hailing from Bihar, and Rs 9,000 robbed by them have been recovered, Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.Later bank officials were called in to ascertain the loss and it was found that only Rs 12,000 of the Rs 19 lakh were missing from the machine, he said.The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 427, 411 and 461 and sent to jail, Krishna said, adding that the local police have contacted their Bihar counterparts to get more details about the two. PTI KIS DPBDPB