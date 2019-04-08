2 liquor smugglers arrested in UP's Meerut

Lucknow, Apr 8 (PTI) Two members of a liquor-smuggling gang were arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, officials said Monday.Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force sleuths arrested Vijay Dabas and Kapil Gurjar on Sunday from Daurala area of Meerut with 760 bottles of liquor, they said.The gang is involved in smuggling liquor into Uttar Pradesh from other states, officials said, adding that the seized liquor was being smuggled from neighbouring Haryana.A case has been registered and probe is underway. PTI ABN MAZ MAZ SOMSOM