2 liquor smugglers held in UP, 20 cartons seized: Police

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Two alleged liquor smugglers have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and 20 cartons of alcohol worth over Rs 1.5 lakhs were seized from them, police said Saturday.The two men, Bhim Singh and Krishan Malik, used to allegedly smuggle liquor from Haryana to UP, police said.They were arrested on Friday after their car was intercepted on Karnal-Meerut Highway near Titoli Check Post in the district, said Station House Officer Karamvir Singh.They are being interrogated and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI CORR SOMSOM