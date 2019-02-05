2 low intensity quakes hit HP's Chamba, Mandi districts

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Two low intensity quakes shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and Mandi districts on Tuesday. There was no immediate report of any damage. An earthquake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale was recorded in Chamba at 3.51 pm, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. Exactly three hours and 40 minutes later, tremors measuring 3.8 on Richter scale were felt in Mandi, located about 120 kms away from Chamba, he added. The epicentre of the quake in Chamba district was at a depth of 5 kilometre whereas the epicentre of the quake in Mandi district was at a depth of 15 kilometre, he added. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region. PTI DJI SNESNESNE