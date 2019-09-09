2 medium intensity earthquakes jolt Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Two medium intensity earthquakes hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu & Kashmir border on Monday afternoon, the National Centre For Seismology (NCS) said.The first tremor, which had a magnitude of 5.0, was reported at around 12.10 pm.The second one, having a magnitude of 2.7, occurred at 12.57 pm, the NCS said.Both quakes took place at a depth of 5 km. PTI PR IJT