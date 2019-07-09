2 members of gang behind armed robberies in Model Town, New Friends Colony arrested

(Eds: with corrections in intro and para 4) New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Two of three men who allegedly robbed a businessman and his wife at gunpoint in Model Town and a medicine shop in New Friends Colony here have been arrested near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, police said Tuesday.The accused, Safan (23) and Chand (23), are natives of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh and have around 100 cases pending against them, they said. They had allegedly robbed the businessman at gunpoint inside the parking lot of his house in the early hours of June 30. While fleeing, they had also fired at a police party, officials said. The accused had also robbed a medical store in Sarai Jullena of New Friends colony in the wee hours of July 2, a senior police officer said."Police got a tip-off about them, following which a trap was laid and they were arrested. Two pistols, six live cartridges and a bike were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to come to Delhi from Muradnagar, rob or steal two-wheelers and commit more armed robberies using those, the DCP said. They were earlier arrested and released in May, after which they regrouped in Bijnor and decided to commit robberies again. They wore caps to avoid being identified, police said. Safan used to work in a bakery, while Chand was a tailor, they said, adding that police were trying to nab their associate. PTI NIT IJT