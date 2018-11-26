2 members of Kaushal gang arrested in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Nov 26 (PTI) Two alleged members of the notorious Kaushal gang, involved in firing at a hospital in Rewari has been arrested, Gurgaon police said Monday. "The accused, Saurav and Gaurav, who are brothers, were involved in various cases of extortion in Rewari and other districts of Haryana. They had also fired gunshots at a hospital in Rewari in a bit to extort money," Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Kaptan Singh said. Acting on a tip-off police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Jamalpur village in Gurgaon on Sunday, the officer said, adding they were active members of the Kaushal gang."The leader of the gang, Kaushal, used to make calls to businessmen to extort money and the accused used to collect the amount from the victims on his behalf," Singh said. PTI CORR NSDNSD