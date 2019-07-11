2 men arrested after encounter with police in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in a dacoity case were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from east Delhi's Gazipur Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire on Wednesday, police said. The encounter took place at around 8.47 pm near Gazipur Mandi, they said. One of the accused persons was injured during the encounter with police officials, they said. The accused were identified as Dhoom Singh, a resident of Baghpat, and Wasim, a resident of Meerut, police said. According to police, Singh along with his five associates robbed two businessmen of Rs 31 lakh at gunpoint near Akshardham temple on February 2 this year. Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head in connection with this case, police said. The police officials spotted the two men on a scooter. When they were asked to surrender, the two men whipped out their pistols and fired upon the police officials, a senior police official said. The police officials fired in retaliation and eventually, overpowered the two accused during which Singh sustained injuries to his leg and an arm, he added. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the official said. Two pistols and a scooter were seized by police, he added. PTI AMP SNESNE