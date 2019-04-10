2 men arrested, juvenile apprehended for murder of scrap dealer

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a scrap dealer in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar area over business rivalry, police said Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Rizwan (26), a resident of Krishna Nagar, and Mohsin (34), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. The juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, was apprehended and later it was revealed that he was also involved in another murder case, they said. The three accused were apprehended in Patparganj on Tuesday, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. They disclosed their involvement in the murder of Sarfaraz, a scrap dealer, in the Krishna Nagar area. However, further interrogation revealed that the juvenile was also involved in another murder case in the New Usman Pur area, he said. Two pistols, seven live cartridges and two bikes were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT SMN