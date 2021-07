Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested with heroin in Jammu city Friday, police said.A police party intercepted a bike and frisked the bikers in Miran Sahib area, they said.The officials recovered 26 grams of heroin from them and arrested the duo identified as Sumit and Babu Ram, they said.A case has been registered against them. PTI AB ABHABH