2 militants held from Shopian in joint operation by Delhi, J&K police

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) In a joint operation by Delhi and J&K police, two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, including a juvenile, were nabbed from Shopian, police said here Sunday.The arrested militant was identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and a juvenile was apprehended. They were nabbed at special blockade setup in Shopian on Friday, they added.The special cell officials were identifying the various modules inspired by the ISIS group and terrorists of HM who are procuring weapons from north India, police said.It was revealed that militant organisations were planning to extend their activities in Delhi and nearby areas, they said.In September, police nabbed two militant of ISIS-JK from Red Fort, New Delhi, along with arms and ammunition, and in November, three militants were arrested from Srinagar with hand grenades and weapons.DCP (special cell) P S Kushwah said, "This year, a specific input was received regarding movement of HM militants in NCR for procuring sophisticated small weapons. It has been learnt that small weapons are difficult to arrange in J&K and the HM militants are procuring the same from NCR."Information was received recently that a militant has arranged a sophisticated weapons and will join HM as an active militant, the DCP said.Later, the information was shared with police in Shopian district. A trap was laid and apprehended two active HM militants, the officer added.The militants were in contact with Naved Mustaq (30), an ex-constable of J&K police, also known as Naveed Babu, the DCP said.He had joined J&K police in 2012 and was serving as a police constable before joining militants. He decamped with four weapons in 2017. He is district commander of HM, he added.An underground hideout suspected to be of Naveed which can accommodate 4-5 militants at a time was also identified, DCP said.One pistol along with 14 live cartridges were recovered from them, he added.