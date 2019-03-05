scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

2 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

(Eds: Correcting dateline) Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Army sources said Tuesday. The encounter broke out at Tral area on Monday. The security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants, a police spokesperson had said. "A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Tral area," the spokesperson had said. PTI MIJHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos