2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Saturday, police said.The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving a specific information about the presence of militants there, they added.As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, a police official said.The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he said, adding that some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter. PTISSB SCY RC