scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

2 missing J&K women traced by police in Delhi

/R Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district days ago, were traced by the police in New Delhi on Saturday, officials said on Saturday. The women were brought back and handed over to their legal heirs, officials said. On July 4 and 9, two separate missing reports about a man's wife and another person's daughter were lodged at the Mandi police station the police said. An investigation was started and a team constituted to probe the matter, following which they were traced to Delhi. PTI ABHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos