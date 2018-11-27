2 nabbed by Delhi police from Meerut

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) In a joint-crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi police, two men were nabbed from Meerut on Monday, following an exchange of fire that left one of the arrested injured, police said. The accused -- Sameer and Furqaan -- were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on charges of robbery, theft and attack upon police party, the police said. Sameer has been injured in the exchange of fire. A 7.65-mm pistol, a country-made pistol, along with live and empty cartridges were recovered, the police added. PTI SLBHMB