2 Nepal nationals held with heroin

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Two men from Nepal were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Thursday for allegedly carrying heroin worth nearly Rs 74 lakh, an official said. A team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) found Chandra Thapa and Sandeep Vashnet in possession of the contraband during a routine check at Piprahiya village in Sonauli near the Indo-Nepal border, Company Commander Ravi Kumar said. The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is on, Kumar said. PTI CORR ABN ADHMB