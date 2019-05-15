2 notorious criminals arrested

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Two notorious criminals were arrested in connection with a murder case, police said Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Sandeep Ahlawat (36), who is a life convict in a kidnapping case, and Varun (30) on May 13. Police said the duo was involved in a murder case of Dharuhera, a resident of Haryana. On February 19, Sandeep had managed to escape from custody at the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital with the help of his associates. "One semi-automatic pistol of .30 bore with five live cartridges and one country-made pistol with two live cartridges have been recovered from their possession," police said in statement. PTI BUN SNESNE