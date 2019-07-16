2 notorious criminals killed in encounter with police

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Two notorious criminals were killed in an encounter with police in New Mandi area here on Tuesday, an official said. They were involved in several cases of loot and murder. Rohit alias Sandu and Rakesh were carrying cash rewards of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 on their heads, respectively, ADG Prashant Kumar said. During the encounter, two policemen also sustained injuries, he said. Police have seized two pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle, Kumar added. PTI CORR SNESNE