2 officers removed from service on corruption charges

Jammu, June 10 (PTI) Two special police officers (SPOs) have been removed from service on Monday for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said An inquiry was ordered against Manoj Kumar and Mohmmad Azad for allegedly facilitating the movement of bovine smugglers. The inquiry revealed a nexus between the officers and the bovine smugglers in Bhaderwah area, the police said. The officers were allegedly taking a hefty amount of money to facilitate the safe passage of these bovine smugglers in the area. The two have been disengaged from the rolls of the SPOs with immediate effect and they will deposit all government articles at district police lines in Doda.