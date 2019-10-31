2 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Sopore

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.The suspects were arrested during a search of vehicles by Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Sopore town, the officials said, adding, two hand-grenades were seized from them.The suspects have been handed over to police for questioning and further legal action.On Monday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowd waiting at a bust stop in Sopore, injuring 20 civilians. PTI MIJ ABHABH
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today