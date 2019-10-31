scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

2 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.The suspects were arrested during a search of vehicles by Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Sopore town, the officials said, adding, two hand-grenades were seized from them.The suspects have been handed over to police for questioning and further legal action.On Monday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowd waiting at a bust stop in Sopore, injuring 20 civilians. PTI MIJ ABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos