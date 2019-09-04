scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

2 Pakistani infiltrators with LeT links caught in Kashmir

(Eds: Correcting typo in intro) Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba have been caught while trying to enter Kashmir, top security officers said on Wednesday. "Pakistan is desperate for terrorists to infiltrate... to disrupt peace in the Valley," General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon said at a joint briefing with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan. He said the two Pakistani nationals associated with the LeT were apprehended on August 21. PTI CPS SKL MINMINMIN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos