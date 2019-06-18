2 police stations renamed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) The Greater Noida and the Kasna police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been renamed as Site-5 and Beta-2 police stations, respectively, officials said Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh government's Home Department had issued an order towards this change, effective immediately, on Monday, the officials said. "With the order from the state government, the Greater Noida police station will henceforth be known as the Site-5 police station while the Kasna police station will be known as the Beta-2 police station," a police spokesperson said. According to officials, the decision has been taken to avoid confusion among people regarding the police stations and their jurisdiction. Gautam Buddh Nagar is divided into 21 police station areas and has a dedicated women police station. Eight police stations of Sector 20, 24, 39, 49, 58, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Expressway fall under the city area. Eleven police stations of Surajpur, Kasna (now Beta-2), Knowledge Park, Greater Noida (now Site-5), Ecotech-1, Ecotech-3, Bisrakh, Badalpur, Dadri, Jarcha, Dankaur, Rabupura and Jewar come under the rural area. PTI KIS RDKRDK