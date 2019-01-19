2 public distribution department officials charged in bribery case in JK

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau filed charge sheet against two officials of the consumer affairs and public distribution (CAPD) department in a bribery case on Saturday. The charge sheet against then tehsil supply officer Nazir Ahmad Wani and then storekeeper Farooq Ahmad Mir was filed in the court of the special judge (anti-corruption) in Doda, a spokesman said. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on February 11. Giving details of the case, the spokesman said Wani and Mir were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code in 2017, on a complaint filed by a rational dealer. According to the complainant, the duo used to harass him and seek bribe at the time of disbursement of carriage charges. The complainant alleged that in November 2017 an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was transferred to his account on account of carriage charges. The dealer alleged that he had paid a bribe of Rs 10,000 to the then tehsil supply officer, Ramban, but the official demanded another Rs 90,000 and threatened to cancel his licence, the spokesman said. However, after negotiations the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 40,000. Following which, the dealer filed a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau. "On receipt of the complaint, a formal case under relevant sections of laws was registered and investigation taken up. During the investigation, a successful trap was laid Mir (storekeeper) was caught red-handed by the sleuths while demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses on the behalf of the accused tehsil supply officer," the spokesman said.PTI TAS SMNSMN