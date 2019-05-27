2 rag pickers held for stealing air conditioner, water meters

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Two rag pickers were arrested for allegedly stealing water meters and an air-conditioner from northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said Monday. The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar (22), a resident of Subhas Nagar and Deepak (22), a resident of Jakhira, they said. On Sunday, a resident of Mehendru Enclave lodged a case of house theft according to which "burglars" stole a window air-conditioner from his house, a senior police officer said. "During investigation, police got a tip-off that two persons were going to sell a stolen air-conditioner. A trap was laid and the accused persons were arrested near Hans Cinema on GT Karnal Road," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons used to sleep on footpaths of Mahendru Enclave and were involved in 32 cases of theft. One stolen window air-conditioner and 26 stolen water meters were recovered from their possession, the DCP added. PTI NIT NIT INDINDIND