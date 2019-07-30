2 Rajasthan officials held over graft charges

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Two officials were arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in separate cases of graft in Rajasthan on Tuesday.Nitin Pareek, administrator of a gram seva sahkari samiti (GSS) in Bhilwara district, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from one Devilal Jat for clearing the compensation amount on the death of the latter's father. Devilal's father was a member of the samiti and died sometime ago. According to the rule, a compensation of Rs 50,000 was to be given to his family by the samiti."The accused Nitin Pareek demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe to release the compensation amount. After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested," Saubhag Singh, Additional SP (ACB), Bhilwara said.In Banswara district, a health inspector of nagar parishad was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Khojema to allow his relative to continue the repairing work of his old house. The accused was threatening to get the work stopped by the nagar parishad, saying the work was not permitted, officials added. PTI SDA SRY