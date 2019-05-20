2 R'than officials held for taking bribe

/R Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Two government officials were arrested on Monday in two separate bribery cases in Rajasthan, officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau said. Mithilesh Jain, deputy director in the women and child development department in Bundi district, was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 12,000 from anganwadi centre workers, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarunkant Somani said. The official was arrested while taking Rs 10,000, Somani said. In Sawai Madhopur, Himmat Singh, a public prosecutor at the district and sessions court, was held for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 from the complainant to secure an early bail and favour his son in a POCSO act case, DSP Bhairu Lal said. The money has been seized from both the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials added. PTI AG MAZHMB